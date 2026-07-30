Gold Advances After Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates On Hold

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh insisted the latest decision wasn't a sign of inertia at the US central bank. "If inflation continues to be elevated through the forecast period, interest rates could well be part of that solution, but I wouldn't say it's in isolation," he said. ALSO READ: Fed Pause Lifts Metals: Gold Crosses $4,100, Silver Jumps Over 3% As September Hike Bets Ease Gold is down by more than a fifth since the US-Iran war began more than five months ago, with high energy prices stoking inflationary pressures and raising the likelihood that rates will stay higher for longer. However, the metal has held near the key support level of $4,000 an ounce since late June, bolstered by a wave of dip-buying. "Overly shorted or disliked asset classes like precious metals and bonds" can expect relief rallies following the Fed's decision, said Nicky Shiels, head of research and metals strategy at MKS PAMP SA. "Conviction is cautiously growing that this is a green light for larger re-engagement to pile into gold," she wrote in a note, adding that $4,200 is a "key inflection point." In the Middle East, tensions escalated after President Donald Trump said the US would strike back in response to a recent Iranian attack on an American military base in Jordan. The US and Saudi Arabia also struck Tehran-backed militants in Iraq, after Riyadh said it intercepted drones launched by Iraqi groups that were targeting its oil facilities. Oil steadied on Thursday after its biggest daily jump in more than two weeks. ALSO READ: Oil Prices On July 30: Brent At $90 As Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes, US Crude Stockpiles Hit Multi-Year Low Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,091.40 an ounce at 7:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver jumped 1.1% to $58.37 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, fell 0.1% after dropping 0.3% in the previous session.