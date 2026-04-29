Fresh Bullish Bets In These Stocks Today: Cochin Shipyard, Siemens, Glenmark In Focus

Fresh long positions emerged in several stocks including Cochin Shipyard, Siemens, Glenmark, Mazdock and Crompton in early trade on Wednesday, according to NSE derivatives data available at 10 a.m.

These shares appeared in the accumulation list, where futures prices rose alongside open interest. That combination usually indicates traders were adding new bullish positions rather than only closing older trades.

Cochin Shipyard featured prominently in the early screen, while Siemens and Glenmark also saw gains in futures prices with higher open interest. Other names on the list included Bandhan Bank, Laurus Labs, Angel One and Adani Green.

The screen matters because accumulation data can help identify where fresh risk appetite is emerging in the market. Rising prices alone can reflect short covering or low volumes, but rising prices with higher open interest often signal new participation.

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The mix of names also showed buying interest was not limited to one sector. Defence-linked counters, industrial names, pharmaceuticals, financial services and renewable energy stocks all appeared in the early build-up list.

If the pattern holds through the session, traders may treat these counters as leaders in intraday momentum. If prices fade while open interest remains high, some of the early positions can come under pressure.

Stocks entering the accumulation screen in the first hour often attract additional attention because they combine price strength with growing exposure. However, follow-through during the rest of the session remains important, as early moves can reverse if broader market conditions weaken.

The presence of multiple sectors in the list suggested stock-specific positioning rather than a broad index-led rally. That can keep individual counters active even if headline indices remain range-bound.

For now, early NSE derivatives data showed Cochin Shipyard, Siemens and Glenmark among the names attracting fresh bullish positions at the open.

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