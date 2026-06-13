PM Modi, Donald Trump To Meet On G7 Sidelines In France, May Discuss Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet US President Donald Trump in France on the sidelines of his six-day European tour, the White House confirmed, according to ANI.

A Trump administration official separately told local media that the two leaders will have an opportunity to discuss trade, and that the US is planning a trip to India to make progress on a bilateral trade deal.

PM Modi departed for France and Slovakia on Saturday, with his itinerary spanning bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interactions with the Indian diaspora.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the visit would begin in Nice with the 'Bharat Innovates' summit — an innovation-focused platform bringing together startups and entrepreneurs — at which French President Emmanuel Macron will also be present.

PM Modi noted that the two leaders will use the Nice meeting to review progress on the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and chart the next steps in bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in Evian, where the senior US official said it would be "helpful if G7 joins the demining effort as Hormuz opens", a reference to the Strait of Hormuz following the recent Iran conflict.

The European tour, lasting six days, will also take the Prime Minister to Slovakia. Modi said the focus throughout will be on boosting economic and cultural linkages with both nations.

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