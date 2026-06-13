Brazil vs Morocco Live Streaming, Telecast: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Group C Match On TV, Online?

Brazil and Morocco meet in one of the standout fixtures of the opening round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage when the two sides clash in their Group C opener at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

For Brazil, the tournament marks the start of a new era under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has sought to add greater defensive balance to a side known for its attacking flair, while still allowing stars such as Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Bruno Guimarães the freedom to wreak chaos in the final third.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrive with plenty of confidence after building on the momentum generated by their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. The Atlas Lions are now under the guidance of Mohamed Ouahbi, who succeeded Walid Regragui in March 2026 after leading Morocco's Under-20 side to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2025.

Ouahbi's task will be to guide Morocco through another deep World Cup run while overseeing the transition to a younger generation of players.

Both teams have momentum, as Brazil head into the tournament on the back of a three-match winning streak, including victories over Croatia, Panama and Egypt. Morocco, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five matches and recently held Norway to a draw after convincing wins against Madagascar and Burundi.

Neymar's inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad was among the biggest talking points ahead of the tournament, but the forward will not feature against Morocco. The 34-year-old, who returned to the national team setup after a lengthy spell out following an ACL injury, is continuing his recovery from a calf strain suffered shortly before the squad announcement.

ALSO READ | US Vs Iran At The World Cup? The July 3 Scenario That Could Turn Sport Into Geopolitics

Carlo Ancelotti has indicated there is no need to rush Neymar back, with Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer targeting a potential return later in the group stage.

The Atlas Lions have, however, suffered a significant setback ahead of the tournament, with talented winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli ruled out through injury. Morocco also head into the tournament with a noticeably different look in attack.

Veteran winger Hakim Ziyech was left out of the final World Cup squad, bringing an end to a significant chapter in the national team's recent history. The decision reflects a broader shift towards a younger attacking group, with players such as Brahim Díaz and Soufiane Rahimi expected to shoulder much of the creative responsibility.

Given the quality available to both managers, the match should provide for a fascinating tactical contest. Brazil are likely to dominate possession and look to stretch the pitch through their wide players, while Morocco will seek to remain compact and exploit spaces on the break.

Match Start Time, Venue

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match is scheduled to be played at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, from 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Brazil vs Morocco Match Referee

The match will be officiated by Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia. He will be assisted by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, while Sandro Schärer of Switzerland has been appointed fourth official.

Brazil vs Morocco Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 3

Brazil Wins: 2

Morocco Wins: 1

Draws: 0

Brazil won two of the first three meetings between the sides, including a 3-0 victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. However, Morocco claimed a memorable 2-1 win in their most recent encounter in March 2023.

Form Guide

Brazil: W-W-W-L-L

Brazil 2-1 Egypt

Brazil 6-2 Panama

Brazil 3-1 Croatia

Brazil 1-2 France

Brazil 1-1 Tunisia

Morocco: D-W-W-W-D

Morocco 1-1 Norway

Morocco 4-0 Madagascar

Morocco 5-0 Burundi

Morocco 2-1 Paraguay

Morocco 1-1 Ecuador

Probable Lineups, Substitutes, Coach

Brazil

Brazil Probable XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Wesley França, Marquinhos, Roger Ibáñez, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior, Igor Thiago.

Alisson Becker; Wesley França, Marquinhos, Roger Ibáñez, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior, Igor Thiago. Substitutes : Ederson (GK), Weverton, Bremer, Danilo, Gabriel, Léo Pereira, Alex Sandro, Ederson (MID), Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha and Rayan.

: Ederson (GK), Weverton, Bremer, Danilo, Gabriel, Léo Pereira, Alex Sandro, Ederson (MID), Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha and Rayan. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Morocco

Probable XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Díaz, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi.

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Díaz, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi. Substitutes : Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Samir El Mourabet, Ismael Saibari, Chemsdine Talbi, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni, Amine Sbai and Nayef Aguerd.

: Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Samir El Mourabet, Ismael Saibari, Chemsdine Talbi, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni, Amine Sbai and Nayef Aguerd. Coach: Mohamed Ouahbi

Players To Watch

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

The Real Madrid star remains Brazil's most dangerous attacking outlet. His pace, dribbling and ability to create opportunities in one-on-one situations could prove decisive against Morocco's disciplined defensive setup.

Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

With Ezzalzouli injured and Ziyech left out, much of Morocco's creative burden will fall on Díaz. The playmaker arrives in good form after scoring against Norway and will be key to Morocco's hopes of unlocking Brazil's defence.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Zee5 Limits Subscription To One Device Despite Backlash

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.