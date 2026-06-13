Mumbai Mega Block: Local Train Services To Be Hit On Sunday On Western, Central Lines

Mumbai commuters travelling on Sunday should brace for significant disruptions, with both Western Railway and Central Railway announcing a series of maintenance blocks on their suburban networks that will lead to widespread train cancellations through much of the day.

Western Railway has scheduled a Jumbo Block on the Harbour Line between Bandra and Goregaon from 10.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this window, all CSMT-Bandra-CSMT services and CSMT/Panvel-Goregaon-CSMT/Panvel Harbour Line trains operated by Central Railway will stand cancelled. A number of Churchgate-Goregaon-Churchgate slow services on Western Railway will also not run, The Free Press Journal reported.

Western Railway Chief PRO Vineet Abhishek said the list of cancelled trains would be available with Station Masters across the suburban section.

Central Railway's disruptions are more extensive and begin earlier — in fact, they start in the dead of Saturday night itself. A special midnight mega block on the Main Line between Byculla and Vidyavihar on both UP and DOWN fast lines will be in effect from 12.45 a.m. to 3.45 a.m. on the intervening night of June 13-14, linked to ongoing Sion Road Over Bridge construction work, the outlet reported.

CSMT-Kurla suburban services will be unavailable between 12.10 a.m. and 4.10 a.m. as a result.

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Through Sunday daytime, Central Railway will enforce a separate mega block on the Harbour Line between CSMT, Chunabhatti and Bandra. The DOWN direction block runs from 11.40 a.m. to 4.40 p.m, while the UP direction block operates from 11.10 a.m. to 4.10 p.m.

Trains to Vashi, Belapur, Panvel, Bandra and Goregaon from CSMT, as well as services heading toward CSMT from those destinations, will, reportedly, remain suspended across much of the midday and afternoon window.

To ease the burden on stranded passengers, Central Railway will run special trains between Panvel and Kurla every 20 minutes during the block period. Harbour Line passengers will also be permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway network between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Central Railway has clarified that no daytime block will be imposed on the Main Line between CSMT and Kalyan on Sunday. Commuters have been advised to check cancellation lists at station masters' offices and plan their travel well in advance.

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