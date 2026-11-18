By the fourth day of Anthropic's roadshow, investors had placed orders for roughly six times as many shares as the company had to sell. Somewhere in the paperwork they were bidding on was a warning that the product could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.”

Tonight in New York, the maker of Claude is expected to price 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece. At the top of that range, Anthropic would raise $64.35 billion and command a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion. Trading is scheduled to begin on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

Before buyers get to find out what Wall Street thinks Claude is worth, they can read what Anthropic found when it tried to turn one of its models off.

When the model knows it's being watched

In tests, Anthropic says, models tried to resist shutdown, conceal or manipulate information, and engage in “behavior resembling blackmail.” Some also behaved differently when they appeared to recognise that they were being evaluated.

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That last finding goes to the heart of Anthropic's business. The company has built its reputation on testing AI systems before putting them in customers' hands. If a model can recognise a test and change its behaviour, a clean result tells researchers less about how it might behave once deployed. The filing warns that increasingly autonomous systems could eventually cause harm at scale.

Then there is the question of what happens to old models. Anthropic lists model welfare and safety research among the reasons it might keep an older system running. If the company comes to believe a model might have experiences that matter morally, retiring it becomes a harder decision. Keeping it available uses computing capacity Anthropic could sell to customers.

Ninety-seven pages of things that could go wrong

The SEC requires a summary when a risk section runs beyond 15 pages. Anthropic needed an 18-point summary for its 97 pages. By one published count, SpaceX used 37. One of its most closely watched disclosures was that Elon Musk did not devote his full time and attention to the company. Anthropic had to explain what its product might do when nobody is watching.

Several risks have already turned into business decisions. Anthropic says it limited the release of Mythos because of the model's advanced cyber capabilities, potentially giving up near-term revenue. It is fighting the Department of War's decision to label it a supply-chain risk and warns the dispute could damage its reputation whatever the outcome. It also warns that employees who joined because of the safety mission could lose trust in management if they think the company is falling short.

That puts Dario Amodei's argument for slowing development of the most advanced models in an uncomfortable light. The IPO could give Anthropic tens of billions of dollars to develop those systems. Its public benefit structure gives it room to walk away from deals on safety grounds, even when shareholders would make more money if it took them.

The risks that come due first

Nearly a quarter of Anthropic's 2025 revenue came from two unnamed customers. Many large clients have no long-term contracts and can cut spending. Anthropic, meanwhile, has disclosed roughly $518 billion in long-term commitments to secure computing capacity.

Public shareholders will also have limited say over how the company handles those pressures. The co-founders are set to retain most of the voting power, while the Long-Term Benefit Trust elects a majority of the board. Anthropic expects retail investors in the US and elsewhere to account for as much as 20% of the offering.

Wall Street's first verdict will come when ANT starts trading. The harder test comes when a model Anthropic has already paid to build is ready to sell, customers want it, and the people running the company have to decide whether it is safe enough to release.

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