Ted Lasso Season 4 Episode 3 Release: Plot, Recap, Cast, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Ted Lasso is back for Season 4, returning to AFC Richmond with a new challenge. This time, the focus shifts to the club's newly formed women's team, the Lady Greyhounds, as they begin their journey on and off the pitch.

Here's everything you need to know, from the Season 3 recap to the new plot, cast and release details.

Ted Lasso Season 3 – Quick Recap

Season 3 ended with Ted returning to Kansas to be closer to his son Henry, while Beard stayed in England and Roy became Richmond's manager, Nate returned to the club. Richmond finished second in the Premier League. Rebecca sold 49% of the club to its fans, and Keeley's idea for a women's team set the stage for Season 4.

What Happened In S4 Episodes 1-2?

Season 4 begins with Ted living a quiet life in Kansas. His routine changes when Rebecca, Keeley and Higgins travel there and ask him to return to England to coach Richmond's new women's team, the Lady Greyhounds.

He soon finds the squad short on resources and players, while his relationship with assistant coach Alice Chilton gets off to a rocky start. After learning about her football background, Ted convinces her to stay. Meanwhile, Keeley works on improving the team's facilities, Rebecca and Higgins deal with financial concerns, and Roy and Beard become part of Ted's new coaching setup.

What To Expect From S4: E3?

Season 4 Episode 3 is titled Richmond's Got Talent. Ted and his coaching staff hold open trials to find more players for the women's team. The episode will also introduce new characters as the Lady Greyhounds continue to take shape.

Cast, Characters And Team

Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to manage an English soccer team despite having no experience in the sport. The other casts includes Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Juno Temple as Keeley, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard and Jeremy Swift as Higgins.

New Season 4 cast members include Tanya Reynolds as Alice Chilton, Jude Mack as Boots, Aisling Sharkey as Niamh Harrigan, Rex Hayes as Siobhan Harrigan, Abbie Hern as Gemma and Faye Marsay as Lizzie. Grant Feely plays Ted's son Henry.

The series is created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.

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Episode Guide

Season 4 has 10 episodes. New episodes will arrive every week on Wednesday, with the finale scheduled for October 7.

When And Where To Watch?

Episode 3 of Ted Lasso Season 4 will release in India at 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The episode will stream on Apple TV.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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