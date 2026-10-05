Molbio Diagnostics Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage; Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal believes Molbio is well positioned to capture the opportunity in decentralised molecular diagnostics via its integrated Truenat ecosystem, combining proprietary molecular diagnostic devices with a recurring test-kit franchise. The expanding installed base, widening assay menu and global scale-up are key levers for sustainable growth, while increasing utilisation should drive operating leverage.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Molbio Diagonistics Ltd. with a Buy rating, implying a 21% potential upside. (Bull case target price: Rs 2,575 | Bear case TP of Rs 1,100).

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The brokerage models a 23% revenue CAGR, 910 basis point margin expansion, and 50% PAT CAGR over FY26-29E.

Nirmal Bang assigns a 45 times 12-month forward earnings multiple to arrive at a TP of Rs 1,800.

Molbio is a diagnostics technology company built around Truenat, its portable molecular testing platform that enables rapid point-of-care testing (POCT) with minimal infrastructure — bringing molecular diagnostics closer to the patient.

Motilal Oswal believes Molbio is well positioned to capture the opportunity in decentralised molecular diagnostics via its integrated Truenat ecosystem, combining proprietary molecular diagnostic devices with a recurring test-kit franchise. The expanding installed base, widening assay menu and global scale-up are key levers for sustainable growth, while increasing utilisation should drive operating leverage.

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We believe successful diversification beyond TB, stronger international adoption and improving cash conversion could support a re-rating, while dependence on government orders and elevated working capital remain key risks.

Key risks are customer concentration, high revenue contribution of TB testing, delays in regulatory approvals and slower-than-expected adoption of Truenat.

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