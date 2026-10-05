Trump Confuses India With Brazil In Election Post, Says 125 Million Voted

US President Donald Trump appeared to confuse India with Brazil while commenting on Brazil's presidential election, claiming in a Truth Social post that 125 million people had voted in the first round of “India's Presidential Election”. The post was actually referring to Brazil's October 4 election, in which more than 125 million valid votes were recorded.

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According to reports, around 124.5 million votes were cast in Brazil, making the figure cited by Trump broadly consistent with Brazil's election rather than an Indian election.

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Trump used the example to criticise the US election-counting system, arguing that vote totals in places including Detroit, Philadelphia and California can take significantly longer to calculate despite having fewer voters. He contrasted the process with Brazil's rapid vote tabulation.

The president concluded his post by declaring, “Voting in America is CORRUPT,” and signed it as “President DJT”. The post also reportedly contained an initial typing error, with Trump writing “Rig” before changing the wording while describing how votes were calculated.

The geographical mix-up quickly drew attention on social media, where users highlighted the distinction between the political systems of India and Brazil.

India does not elect its president through a nationwide direct popular vote. Instead, the Indian president is chosen by an Electoral College consisting of elected members of Parliament and state legislatures, using proportional representation through the single transferable vote system.

Brazil, by contrast, elects its president through a nationwide popular vote. The October 4 election was the first round of Brazil's presidential contest, with Flávio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva advancing to the scheduled October 25 runoff, according to reports.

The incident has also been compared with previous instances in which Trump has appeared to confuse country names in public remarks or social media posts.

The political divide in Brazil has set up a highly competitive runoff election, pitting current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who represents the political movement of his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro.

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The President of India holds office for a five-year term, with elections mandated to be completed before the incumbent's term expires. President Droupadi Murmu assumed office on July 25, 2022, for a five-year constitutional term. Consequently, India's next presidential election will take place prior to July 2027, rather than October 2026.

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