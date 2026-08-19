The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 33: Christopher Nolan Film Keeps Posting Steady Earnings

The Odyssey posted another steady collection on Tuesday as it continues to draw crowds at the Indian box office in the fifth week of its theatrical run.

Box Office Collection

The Odyssey collected Rs 81 lakh net in India on Day 33. The film recorded 47.7% occupancy across 315 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 181.06 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The English version contributed Rs 78 lakh to the India net collection, with 293 shows recording 48% occupancy. The Hindi version earned Rs 2 lakh from 18 shows, also registering 48% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Tamil version added Rs 1 lakh from 4 shows at 25% occupancy, the report added.

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Week-Wise Collection

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.4 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.9 crore on Day 3. The film closed its first week with Rs 90.3 crore in net earnings. During Week 2, the movie earned Rs 44.95 crore, while its third-week collection stood at Rs 23.5 crore. The fourth week added another Rs 16.2 crore to its India net total, the report stated.

Entering its fifth week, The Odyssey collected Rs 1.26 crore on Day 29, Rs 1.83 crore on Day 30 and Rs 1.59 crore on Day 31. The film earned Rs 62 lakh on Day 32, followed by Rs 81 lakh on Day 33.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic Odyssey and follows Odysseus on his long journey home after the Trojan War. The film features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron in key roles.

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