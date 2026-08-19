Kiara Advani To Join Saif Ali Khan In Kanika Dhillon's Supernatural Thriller

Kiara Advani and Saif Ali Khan starrer supernatural thriller is in the pipeline directed by Kanika Dhillon. The project is still in the scripting stage, with the story being developed around the two actors. The makers are looking to begin shooting by the end of the year.

Saif Ali Khan And Kiara Advani Set To Work

Pinkvilla reports that the film has been in development for a considerable amount of time. Kanika Dhillon, Excel Entertainment, and the writing team have been collaborating on the script for the film for a while.

Pinkvilla also reported that an insider revealed to them that Saif and Kiara are being eyed for the lead roles. Further sharing details, the insider mentions that it's an intense supernatural thriller, and the writing team is working on the script with the actors in mind. They are keen to get the project off the ground.

The details regarding the plot, characters, and the supernatural aspect of the film have not been disclosed yet. The casting choice of Saif and Kiara can prove to be a fresh take on the genre.

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Kanika Dhillon To Direct The Film

The project is also significant for Kanika Dhillon as she is set to take on directing duties after establishing herself as a writer in Hindi cinema. She has worked on films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Raksha Bandhan, and Dunki.

Her previous work in the thriller genre includes Haseen Dillruba and its sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. Both movies mixed suspense and mystery with stories about relationships.

Dhillon has also expanded into production through her banner Kathha Pictures. She wrote and produced Do Patti, which adds to her growing list of credits.

Kiara And Saif's Upcoming Projects

Kiara Advani gears up for the Toxic release while Saif Ali Khan wraps up Haiwaan. The details about the movie, including the final cast, plot, and schedule, will be revealed after the script is completed.

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