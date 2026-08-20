Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol Film Earnings Continue To Dip

Batwara 1947 continued its first-week journey at the domestic box office on Thursday, with the period drama seeing another dip in its collection.

Box Office Collection Day 7

Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 58 lakh so far on Day 7 from 4,613 shows, with an overall occupancy of 8%. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 32.73 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 38.86 crore, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Thursday figures are yet to be reported.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 6.23% on Thursday. Morning shows registered 4.92%, while afternoon screenings recorded 7.08% occupancy. Evening and night show figures are not available yet.

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Batwara 1947 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 13.5 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3. Its collection dropped to Rs 2 crore on Day 4, while Day 5 added Rs 2.25 crore. On Day 6, the film earned Rs 1.4 crore, while Day 7 has so far contributed Rs 58 lakh, as per Sacnilk's latest tracking figures.

The film's Week 1 India net collection currently stands at Rs 32.73 crore, with the final Day 7 figures still awaited.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and explores the human stories and struggles surrounding one of the most significant events in the country's history.

The movie focuses on themes of displacement, loss, resilience and the impact of Partition on ordinary people. It is directed by Vijay S. Arora and features an ensemble cast.

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