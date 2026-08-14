Ganpati Festival Rush: Western Railway Adds Extra Trips From Mumbai, Gujarat

With Ganapati festival around the corner, railway stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to witness a sharp rise in passenger footfall as people travel home for the festival. To meet the expected rush, Western Railway has announced additional trips of several special trains connecting Mumbai and Gujarat with destinations including Thokur, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi Road and Kudal.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, 2026, with the 10-day festival concluding on September 25.

In a post on X, Western Railway said the additional services are being introduced in view of passenger convenience and the additional rush of passengers during the Ganpati festival.

"Bookings for the additional trips of Train in the list will begin at 8 am on August 15, 2026, through PRS counters and the IRCTC website," the post further said.

Mumbai-Thokur And Mumbai-Sawantwadi Special Trains

Train No. 09013 Mumbai Central-Thokur Special will make an additional trip on September 8. The train will depart Mumbai Central at 10:45 pm and reach Thokur at 8:50 am the following day.

Its return service, Train No. 09014 Thokur-Mumbai Central Special, will have an additional trip on September 9. It will leave Thokur at 11 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 7:40 am the next day.

Train No. 09019 Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road Special will also get an additional trip on September 9. The train departs Mumbai Central at 10:45 pm and reaches Sawantwadi Road at 2:30 pm the following day.

The return Train No. 09020 Sawantwadi Road-Mumbai Central Special will make an additional trip on September 10. It will depart Sawantwadi Road at 4:50 am and reach Mumbai Central at 8:10 pm.

ALSO READ: The Making Of India's Tricolour: Every Official Flag Comes From This Karnataka Village - Here's The Story

More Special Train Between Gujarat And Ratnagiri

Train No. 09114 Vadodara-Ratnagiri Special will have additional trips on September 8 and 22. It will leave Vadodara at 11:15 am and reach Ratnagiri at 12:30 am the following day.

The return Train No. 09113 Ratnagiri-Vadodara Special will run additional trips on September 9 and 23. It will depart Ratnagiri at 1:30 am and reach Vadodara at 5:30 pm.

Train No. 09110 Vishvamitri-Ratnagiri Special will also get an additional trip on September 9. The train will depart Vishvamitri at 10 am and reach Ratnagiri at 12:30 am the next day.

Its return service, Train No. 09109 Ratnagiri-Vishvamitri Special, will have an additional trip on September 10. It will leave Ratnagiri at 1:30 am and reach Vishvamitri at 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Train No. 09124 Vishvamitri-Ratnagiri Special will get an additional trip on September 7, departing Vishvamitri at 5:55 am and reaching Ratnagiri at 8 pm.

Train No. 09123 Ratnagiri-Vishvamitri Special will also make an additional trip on September 7. It will depart Ratnagiri at 9 pm and reach Vishvamitri at 11:45 am the following day.

Udhna-Ratnagiri And Kudal-Ratnagiri Services

Train No. 09022 Udhna-Ratnagiri Special will make an additional trip on September 10. It will leave Udhna at 8:05 am and arrive in Ratnagiri at 8 pm.

On the return journey, Train No. 09021 Ratnagiri-Udhna Special will have an additional trip on September 10, departing Ratnagiri at 9 pm and reaching Udhna at 10:20 am the following day.

Train No. 09030 Kudal-Ratnagiri Special will get an additional trip on September 14. It will depart Kudal at 2:50 pm and reach Ratnagiri at 2:30 am the next day.

Its return service, Train No. 09029 Ratnagiri-Kudal Special, will make an additional trip on September 15. It will leave Ratnagiri at 3:10 am and reach Kudal at 4:15 am.

As per media reports, these services will operate as special trains at special fares. Passengers have been advised to check detailed stoppages, timings and train composition on the railway's official enquiry platform before planning their journey.

ALSO READ: When Is Parsi New Year 2026? Is It On Aug. 15 or 16; Here's The Answer

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.