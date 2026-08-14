When Is Parsi New Year 2026? Is It On Aug. 15 or 16; Here's The Answer

Every August, India's Parsi community looks forward to Navroz (also spelt Navroze or Nowruz), the Parsi New Year.

In 2026, the familiar question has resurfaced: is it Aug. 15 or Aug. 16?

For India's official holiday calendars, Parsi New Year 2026 falls on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The confusion over the date is understandable. Parsi New Year does not fall on a fixed Gregorian-calendar date every year. Its date shifts, and different Zoroastrian calendar traditions can produce different dates for the festival.

Parsis in India largely follow the Shahenshahi calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, this traditional Zoroastrian calendar does not insert leap days. Over the centuries, the New Year has therefore drifted away from the spring equinox in March, when Iranian Zoroastrians and those following the Fasli calendar celebrate, and now falls in mid-August.

While the global Zoroastrian spring equinox festival (Jamshedi Navroz) takes place in March, the Parsi community in India predominantly follows the Shahenshahi calendar.

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When Is Parsi New Year 2026?

Parsi New Year is generally a restricted holiday in India's central holiday calendar rather than a compulsory nationwide holiday.

The Government of India's 2026 calendar lists Aug. 15 as Parsi New Year's Day among the restricted holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list also identifies Aug. 15 as the date for the Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi).

Parsi New Year is both a religious and family occasion.

Many members of the community visit an agiary, or fire temple, for prayers. Families dress in traditional clothes, meet relatives and friends, exchange greetings and prepare festive food.

The day is also associated with cleaning homes, making special preparations and beginning the new year on a positive note. Traditional Parsi dishes are an important part of celebrations, with food bringing families together around the festive table.

In cities with sizable Parsi populations, particularly Mumbai, the occasion has a strong community presence. Cultural events, prayers and family gatherings form an important part of the celebrations.

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