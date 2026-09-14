'Unprecedented Risks': UN Rights Chief Urges Immediate Action To Rein In Frontier AI

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has called for urgent action to rein in the development of “frontier” artificial intelligence, warning that increasingly powerful AI systems pose “unprecedented risks” and could trigger changes with consequences lasting for generations.

Turk said the world was “on the cusp of irreversible change” as AI capabilities continue to advance rapidly, underscoring the need for governments and technology companies to act before the risks become harder to contain.

Turk's comments add to growing concerns among policymakers, AI researchers and technology leaders over the pace at which frontier AI systems are being developed and deployed.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Frontier AI refers to the most advanced and capable AI models, which can perform increasingly complex tasks across areas such as reasoning, coding, research and autonomous decision-making.

The UN rights chief warned that the rapid development of such systems could have far-reaching implications for human rights, particularly if adequate safeguards are not established alongside technological progress.

ALSO READ: Brent Spikes To $110/Barrel As Saudi East-West Pipeline Goes Out Of Service For 'Several Weeks'

The warning comes as governments around the world grapple with how to regulate increasingly capable AI systems while ensuring that innovation is not unnecessarily restricted.

Turk's intervention comes amid a growing global debate over whether the development of frontier AI needs to be slowed or subjected to stronger controls.

Several leading technology figures have also raised concerns about the risks associated with increasingly powerful AI. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for a slowdown in frontier AI development, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have also voiced concerns about the risks posed by advanced AI systems.

The debate has increasingly shifted from whether AI will transform society to how quickly that transformation should be allowed to occur and what safeguards need to be in place.

For the UN, the issue extends beyond technological or economic competition. AI's impact on privacy, freedom of expression, equality, employment and other fundamental rights has become a central concern.

Turk's warning reflects fears that decisions made during the current phase of AI development could shape social and economic systems for decades.

The UN rights chief's call for immediate action therefore adds to pressure on governments to establish stronger safeguards for frontier AI before the technology reaches even more advanced levels of capability.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.