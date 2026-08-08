NTA Invites Applications For General Manager To Oversee Test Centre Network, Operations

The National Testing Agency is looking to strengthen its examination infrastructure and operational capabilities with the appointment of a general manager for test centre network and operations (GM-TCNO) at its New Delhi headquarters.

The agency has invited applications from experienced professionals for the senior leadership position, which will involve overseeing large-scale, multi-location examination operations and ensuring the smooth delivery of tests across the country.

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The role comes as NTA seeks to build a more robust and candidate-focused examination ecosystem, with an emphasis on technology, security, infrastructure, accessibility and operational efficiency.

The GM-TCNO will be responsible for ensuring seamless examination delivery across hundreds of test centres. The position will involve maintaining standards related to technology and infrastructure, while also strengthening security protocols to minimise disruptions during examinations.

A key responsibility will be improving the experience of candidates at examination centres.

The selected candidate will be expected to enforce quality standards covering basic amenities, accessibility, hygiene and other facilities available to students.The agency also plans to expand its test-centre network into Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities as well as aspirational districts.

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The expansion is aimed at improving geographical access to examination centres and reducing the distance candidates have to travel to appear for tests.

The General Manager will also coordinate with state and district administrations, law-enforcement agencies and intelligence authorities to ensure secure and coordinated examination operations.

Another major component of the role will be workforce and vendor management.

The appointee will oversee the development of a trained field workforce, including examination superintendents and invigilators, while ensuring vendor operations remain transparent, cost-effective and compliant with audit requirements.

The NTA is seeking candidates with a B.E., B.Tech or graduate degree along with a postgraduate qualification such as an MBA or PGDM in Operations or General Management.

The Applicants must have at least 12 years of professional experience, including a minimum of five years in a senior leadership role overseeing operations across a network of 200 or more sites. The preferred age for applicants is below 55 years.

The appointment is aimed at further strengthening NTA's nationwide examination infrastructure, with a focus on improving the reliability, accessibility and efficiency of high-stakes test delivery.

For the application format and detailed eligibility criteria, applicants can download the official notification from NTA's website.

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