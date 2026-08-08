Jindal Stainless Sets Aug 21 as record date for FY26 Dividend

Jindal Stainless Ltd has fixed August 21, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its proposed final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The proposed payout carries a face value of Rs 2 per share, meaning the dividend is equivalent to 150% of the share's face value.

Investors whose names appear in the company's register of members or as beneficial owners in depository records at the close of business on the record date will be eligible for the payout, subject to shareholder approval.

Jindal Stainless said the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM, after deducting applicable tax at source.

The company communicated the record date under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The filing was signed by Navneet Raghuvanshi, Head-Legal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Also Read: Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Profit Slides 8% As Margin Narrows; Revenue Flat

Jindal Stainless Q1 Profit Falls 8%

The dividend announcement comes after a softer first quarter for the stainless steel maker.

Jindal Stainless reported a 7.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 769 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 834 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined marginally by 0.5% to Rs 11,278 crore from Rs 11,337 crore a year earlier.

Jindal Stainless Share Price

Jindal Stainless shares closed at Rs 734.85 on August 7, 2026, according to the market data. The stock gained 0.32%, or Rs 2.35, during the session.

The stock opened at Rs 732.50 and touched an intraday high of Rs 738.50, while its low for the session stood at Rs 731.30. The company's market capitalisation was around Rs 60,550 crore.

Over the past six months, the stock has declined 7.01%, falling Rs 55.40. Its 52-week high stands at Rs 884, while its 52-week low is Rs 652.25.

Also Read: Jindal Stainless Shares Can Rally 35%, Says Goldman Sachs

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