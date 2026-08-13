LG Electronics Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27% As Margins Improve, Revenue Tops Rs 7,200 Crore

LG Electronics India declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, August 13. The electronics maker's net profit rose 27% in the quarter to Rs 653 crore from Rs 513 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue advanced 15.5% to Rs 7,233 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 6,263 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda jumped 26% to Rs 904 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 716.5 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 12.5% year-on-year from 11.4%.

LG Electronics India earnings were announced following market hours on Thursday. Shares closed flat on Thursday's trading session at Rs 1,578.3 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.16%.

LG Electronics India Share Price History

Till August 12, 2026, LG Electronics India shares have gained around 2.29% over the past month and 7.47% in the past six months. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,749 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 14, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,304.10 on April 2, 2026.

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