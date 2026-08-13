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LG Electronics Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27% As Margins Improve, Revenue Tops Rs 7,200 Crore

LG Electronics India reported 27% surge in net profit for the quarter ended on June 30 to Rs 653 crore from Rs 513 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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LG Electronics Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27% As Margins Improve, Revenue Tops Rs 7,200 Crore
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  • LG Electronics India's Q1 fiscal 2027 net profit rose 27% to Rs 653 crore
  • Revenue increased 15.5% to Rs 7,233 crore in Q1 compared to last year
  • EBITDA grew 26% to Rs 904 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2026
What was the ebitda margin for this quarter?

LG Electronics India declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, August 13. The electronics maker's net profit rose 27% in the quarter to Rs 653 crore from Rs 513 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue advanced 15.5% to Rs 7,233 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 6,263 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda jumped 26% to Rs 904 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 716.5 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 12.5% year-on-year from 11.4%.

LG Electronics India  earnings were announced following market hours on Thursday. Shares closed flat on Thursday's trading session at Rs 1,578.3 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.16%.

LG Electronics India Share Price History

Till August 12, 2026, LG Electronics India shares have gained around 2.29% over the past month and 7.47% in the past six months. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,749 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 14, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,304.10 on April 2, 2026.

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