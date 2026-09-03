Liverpool's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Bradley Barcola To Jeremy Jacquet — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

Liverpool made several major additions during the 2026 summer transfer window as they began another squad rebuild, including a record-level attacking signing and reinforcements in defence. The club also brought in players on both permanent and temporary deals.

1. Bradley Barcola (£123 Million)

Bradley Barcola became Liverpool's biggest signing of the summer after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth up to £123 million.

The France international arrived for an initial £106 million, with a further £17 million available in add-ons, making him Liverpool's second-most expensive signing behind Alexander Isak.

The 24-year-old winger, who scored three goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has signed a five-year contract and gives Liverpool another high-quality attacking option.

2. Jérémy Jacquet (£60 Million)

Jérémy Jacquet joined Liverpool from Rennes for a reported £60 million, with the deal comprising £55 million upfront and a further £5 million in potential add-ons.

The France Under-21 international developed through Rennes' academy and made 33 senior appearances for the club before moving to Anfield. The 21-year-old centre-back adds youthful depth to Liverpool's defence and signed a long-term contract with the Reds.

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3. Victor Muñoz (£34.5 Million)

Victor Muñoz joined Liverpool from Osasuna for a reported £34.5 million. The Spain international enjoyed a breakthrough season with Osasuna,

The 23-year-old forward had previously been part of Real Madrid's youth system and adds further attacking versatility to Liverpool's squad.

4. Lucca Brughmans (£30 Million)

Liverpool agreed a reported £30 million deal with Genk for teenage goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans during the final days of the summer window.

The 18-year-old is set to remain at Genk for the 2026/27 season, meaning the move is primarily a long-term investment rather than an immediate first-team addition.

5. Ronald Araújo (Loan)

Ronald Araújo joined Liverpool from Barcelona on loan for the 2026/27 season, adding significant experience to the Reds' defence.

The Uruguay international had made more than 200 appearances for Barcelona and won three La Liga titles with the club, while also serving as captain. The 27-year-old provides Liverpool with another experienced centre-back option as they reshape their defensive unit.

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