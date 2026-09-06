Valencia vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Defending La Liga champions FC Barcelona will look to continue their strong start to the season when they travel to Mestalla to face Valencia on Sunday.

Barcelona is aiming to defend their title after a dominant campaign under Hansi Flick saw them retain the Spanish crown last season.

Hansi Flick's side currently sit in first position in the early La Liga standings and will be looking to build momentum when they take on Valencia. Barcelona have already registered big wins over Elche and Athletic Club this season.

Barcelona will head into the match on the back of a 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano, with Raphinha scoring a brace and their teenage superstar Lamine Yamal also finding the net twice.

Valencia, meanwhile, find themselves 17th in the standings and will be determined to disrupt Barcelona's early-season rhythm on home turf.

Kickoff Time

The Valencia vs Barcelona match is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

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Probable Lineups

Valencia: Stole Dimitrievski, Luis Rioja, Arnau Martínez, César Tárrega, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Luis Gayà, Filip Ugrinić, Javi Guerra, Pepelu (José Luis García Vayá), Arnaut Danjuma, Ryunosuke Sato.

Barcelona: Joan García, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart, Marc Bernal, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon, Rodri

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between Elche and Barcelona is available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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