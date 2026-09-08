Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 18: Nivin Pauly Film Holds Strong Despite Dip

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is showing no signs of slowing down in its third week at the box office. While collections dipped 54.3% on Day 18, the Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer continues to hold its ground and remain a strong draw in theatres.

Day 18 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 3.70 crore net in India on Day 18. Its India net collection has reached Rs 127.10 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 148.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film earned around Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 18, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 122 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 270.45 crore.

It collected Rs 3.15 crore from the Malayalam version, Rs 25 lakh from Tamil and Rs 30 lakh from Telugu on Day 18.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1 and grew over its opening weekend, earning Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It then collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 52.30 crore.

The film maintained its momentum in Week 2, collecting Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. Collections then dropped to Rs 6 crore, Rs 5.15 crore, Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 4.05 crore from Days 11 to 14, taking the second-week total to Rs 49.85 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15, Rs 5.65 crore on Day 16, Rs 8.10 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.70 crore on Day 18.

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Amul's Butter Twist Ad

The dairy brand, Amul has given the film a fun twist with a creative on their Instagram page featuring lead characters enjoying bread and butter at a railway station, captioned Butterlahem Family Unit. The post also plays on the film's box-office success with the line 'Super hit taste'.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad and finds herself thinking about her first love, Justin, when a wedding takes place next door. The romantic comedy explores love, family, old memories and second chances.

The film was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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