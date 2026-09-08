Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 100-Crore Despite Monday Drop

Mirzapur The Movie is continuing its strong run at the box office, achieving a major milestone within just four days of release. However, the film witnessed a sizeable drop in collections on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer saw a 56.9% decline on its first Monday, earning Rs 15.50 crore net in India. With this, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, taking its net collection to Rs 109.25 crore and gross collection to Rs 130.97 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 4, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 22.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 153.47 crore.

The Hindi version remained the film's biggest contributor on Day 4, collecting Rs 15.40 crore net. The Telugu version added another Rs 10 lakh to the day's total.

The film began its box-office run with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday.

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100 Crore Milestone

Mirzapur The Movie has become the eighth Hindi film of 2026 to enter the Rs 100 crore club, as per Sacnilk estimate.

What makes the achievement notable is that the film has reached the milestone within just four days, despite being driven by an ensemble cast and the popularity of its streaming franchise rather than a conventional superstar-led theatrical launch.

The film now joins the year's major Hindi successes, including Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Bhoot Bangla, Dhamaal 4, Awarapan 2, Welcome to the Jungle and Hanuman Ansh, which has emerged as a surprise box-office success.

About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie is a Hindi action crime thriller based on the popular Mirzapur series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the streaming franchise to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story follows the continuing battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders enter the fight for the throne.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Gurmmeet Singh Film Holds Strong After Big Weekend

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