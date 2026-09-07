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Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Gurmmeet Singh Film Holds Strong After Big Weekend

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Gurmmeet Singh Film Holds Strong After Big Weekend
Mirzapur: The Movie released on September 4, 2026.
@AMZMGMstudiosIN

Mirzapur: The Movie is holding its ground strongly at the box office, with the crime thriller seeing excellent collections on Monday.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

The Gurmmeet Singh film has collected Rs 8.64-crore net on Day 4 so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the overall net collection to an estimated Rs 102.39 crore so far, with its domestic gross reaching Rs 122.55 crore. The figures are provisional and the final Day 4 collections are expected later.

The film was running across 9,076 shows on Monday, indicating sustained audience demand beyond its opening weekend. Occupancy remained particularly strong in several key markets, with the film witnessing better traction during afternoon and evening shows across multiple regions.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Prince Of Mollywood, Panchanama, Varavu — Here's What To Watch

About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story continues the battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders fight for the throne. As the power struggle grows, past blood debts add further tension to the conflict. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes and carries an A certificate.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: First Hollywood Film To Hit Rs 500-Crore Net In India

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