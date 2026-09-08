Hanuman Ansh Day 32 vs Toxic Day 13 Box Office: Sharp Fall In Collections, Here's How Much They Earned

Hanuman Ansh saw a sharp drop in its Day 32 collection after a strong weekend surge, while Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also witnessed a steep decline on Day 13. Despite the fall, the Yash-starrer remains comfortably ahead of Hanuman Ansh by over Rs 114 crore in domestic net collections.

Day 32 vs Day 13 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh recorded Rs 9.50 crore net on Day 32, marking a 58.2% decline from the Rs 22.75 crore it earned on Day 31. Toxic registered Rs 0.66 crore net on Day 13, witnessing a 71.9% drop from its Rs 2.35 crore collection on Day 12, according to Sacnilk report.

Total India Collection

After 32 days, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 131.63 crore net and Rs 155.65 crore gross in India.Toxic, after 13 days, stands at Rs 246.41 crore net and Rs 294.09 crore gross in India. The film is ahead of Hanuman Ansh by Rs 114.78 crore in domestic net collections.

The action thriller also earned Rs 0.15 crore overseas on Day 13, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 43.30 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 337.39 crore.

Language-Wise

Hanuman Ansh, released only in Hindi, collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 32, while Toxic earned just Rs 20 lakh from its Hindi version on Day 13, giving the former a massive lead. Across all languages, Toxic collected Rs 66 lakh.

Box Office Run So Far

Hanuman Ansh opened slowly with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 3. It collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film picked up strongly in Week 3 with Rs 10.40 crore and delivered its best performance in Week 4, collecting Rs 61 crore. It then added Rs 49.25 crore in its first three days of the fifth week, before collecting another Rs 9.50 crore on Day 32 to take its total to Rs 131.63 crore.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Prince Of Mollywood, Panchanama, Varavu — Here's What To Watch

Toxic opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 37.65 crore, Rs 27.20 crore, Rs 25.15 crore and Rs 23 crore over the next four days. After earning Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6, Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7 and Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8, the film ended its first week with Rs 239.30 crore. It then collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, followed by Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12 and Rs 0.66 crore on Day 13.

About The Films

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26, is an action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

ALSO READ: Flowers, Fabric Or Lights? What's Trending In Ganpati Decorations This Year

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.