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Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 8: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Crude oil prices rose towards $100 a barrel as tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz intensified, but Indian petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged.

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 8: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More
Prices of petrol, diesel and CNG remained unchanged on Tuesday
Image: AI generated

Crude oil prices climbed to a six-week high on Tuesday as the Iran-US conflict raised fresh concerns over supplies from the Gulf and the future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose to $97.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate stood at $92.63 around 00:00 GMT.

Iran has warned of fresh attacks on US oil and gas facilities in the Gulf if Washington continues its strikes, while Tehran is also planning a restricted maritime zone as an alternative shipping corridor as uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz grows.

Adding to the pressure on prices, OPEC+ has decided to keep its current oil output policy unchanged, leaving no immediate increase in supply to offset potential disruptions from the Gulf.

While international crude prices are inching up in consecutive sessions, the state-run oil marketing companies have been keeping the fuel prices unchanged across Indian cities.  Here are the petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities as on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.  

Also Read: Oil Prices On September 8: Brent Crude Nears $100 Again As Iran-Oman Hormuz Deal Fails To Ease Supply Fears

Petrol prices on September 8

  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre 
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre 
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre
  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre
  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 8

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre 
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre 
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre 
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

State-run oil marketing companies consider factors like the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others, apart from international crude prices. Thus, regular changes in international crude prices don't always affect the domestic fuel prices across India.

Also Read: Wall Street Highlights: US Stocks Slip As Oil Gains Keep Traders Cautious

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