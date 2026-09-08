'Great Importance': Iran Hails Long-Standing Ties With India After Modi-Pezeshkian Meet

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday called its ties with India “long-standing, historic and civilisational”, days after President Masoud Pezeshkian met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the Bishkek meeting was among several Pezeshkian held during the summit.

"Our relationship with India is a long-standing, historic and civilisational relationship, and we attach great importance to our ties with India," he said, adding that New Delhi was "one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation."

Baqaei noted that India's membership of both the SCO and BRICS gave the two countries additional platforms for engagement.

"Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries," he said, referring to the Iranian port that India has developed as a transit route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan.

He added that Tehran intended to build on the Bishkek talks at the upcoming BRICS Summit.

"We will certainly make use of the opportunity provided by the BRICS Summit to continue our discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest," Baqaei said, describing the overall relationship as "very good" and "continuing to develop."

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PM Modi and Pezeshkian met on 31 August on the margins of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek.

Following the meeting, Modi said on social media that he had reiterated India's commitment to strengthening its "long-standing friendship" with Iran and to expanding and diversifying bilateral trade. He said the two leaders had also discussed the prevailing situation in the region, adding that India would continue to support efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal separately described the meeting as "fruitful," noting that the leaders had reviewed recent developments in West Asia.

The exchange comes as India navigates its ties with Tehran against the backdrop of the ongoing Hormuz crisis and broader instability in West Asia, while continuing to invest in Chabahar Port as a strategic link to Central Asian markets.

ALSO READ: Iran President To Visit India As BRICS Takes Centre Stage

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