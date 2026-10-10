Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Confirmed: Dual Displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro will launch in India in the coming months. The company showcased the smartphone at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 and confirmed that the Indian variant will feature a processor from Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series. The phone's dual-display design and advanced camera system are among its key highlights, although its complete India specifications are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Features Two Displays

The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch display on the front and a smaller 2.7-inch screen on the rear. Positioned beside the camera module, the secondary display can show notifications, widgets and other information without requiring users to switch on the main screen.

The Chinese variant features a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its secondary screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. However, Xiaomi has yet to confirm whether these specifications will be retained in the Indian model.

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Processor And Camera Details

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Indian variant will feature a processor from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series. The chipset is expected to support demanding applications, gaming, multitasking and AI-powered features.

The Chinese variant comes with three rear cameras, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

These specifications offer an indication of what the Indian model could feature, although Xiaomi has not confirmed whether the complete camera setup will remain unchanged.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Price And Availability

Xiaomi has not announced the official India price or launch date of the Xiaomi 18 Pro. According to a report by Digit, the smartphone could be priced between Rs 95,000 and Rs 1,00,000 in India.

The phone's starting price in China is CNY 5,999, equivalent to approximately Rs 86,000. The Indian price could differ depending on taxes, import costs and the variant launched in the country.

While Xiaomi has confirmed the phone's India launch in the coming months, the exact launch date and availability details are still awaited.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro's dual-display design, high-resolution cameras and flagship processor could make it a contender in India's premium smartphone market. Its final specifications and pricing will determine how it competes with other flagship devices.

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