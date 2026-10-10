iQOO 16, Motorola Signature 27 Flagship Phones Teased Ahead Of India Launch - Check Key Features

iQOO and Motorola have showcased their upcoming flagship smartphones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi, offering a first look at the iQOO 16 and Motorola Signature 27. While iQOO has confirmed the India launch of its next flagship, Motorola has shared details of the Signature 27. Both phones will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.

iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed



iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 16 will arrive in India soon, following its launch in China in September. The Indian version will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, built using a 2nm manufacturing process. This chip is designed to deliver powerful performance and support AI features.



The company has also confirmed that the iQOO 16 will be its first smartphone to run OriginOS 7 out of the box. The software is expected to bring new productivity tools and intelligent features. However, iQOO has not yet revealed the phone's Indian price, exact launch date or complete specifications.



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Motorola Signature 27 Features Revealed



Motorola showcased the Signature 27 at IMC 2026 and confirmed plans to bring it to India. The smartphone will use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and feature an ArcticMesh cooling system designed to manage heat during demanding tasks.



For photography, the phone will feature a 50 megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200 megapixel periscope telephoto camera for zoom photography. Motorola has also partnered with Bang & Olufsen for its audio experience. The Signature 27 will run Android 17 and receive seven years of operating system upgrades and security updates. It will be available in Pantone Coal Smoke and Capulet Olive colour options.



The iQOO 16 and Motorola Signature 27 are shaping up to be premium smartphones focused on performance and advanced features. While several highlights have been revealed, buyers will have to wait for official pricing and availability details before deciding whether either phone is worth considering.



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