Oppo ColorOS 17 Launch Date Confirmed: Enco X4, Pad Mini Teased — Check Details

Oppo's ColorOS 17, the company's Android 17-based software, will launch in India on October 13, coinciding with its global debut. Oppo India has also teased two products for the country: the Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and the Oppo Pad Mini, both of which are available in China.

ColorOS 17 Launch Date And Time

Oppo has confirmed in a press release that ColorOS 17 will launch in India on October 13 at 2:30 pm IST, coinciding with its global release at 11 am CEST. The software was first unveiled in September.

The upcoming Find X10 series will be the first Oppo smartphone lineup in India to ship with ColorOS 17 pre-installed. The series is expected to launch in the country soon.

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Enco X4 And Pad Mini Teased

Oppo India has shared a promotional poster on X featuring both devices, but has yet to announce their India launch dates. The Enco X4 earbuds are shown in white with the tagline 'Built for Studios, Tuned for You', confirming their collaboration with audio company Dynaudio.

The Oppo Pad Mini is pictured with a stylus, indicating stylus support. Oppo has also confirmed that the tablet will be available in a Matte Display Edition.

Oppo Enco X4 Specifications

The Oppo Enco X4 is priced at CNY 1,199 in China, equivalent to approximately Rs 17,100. The earbuds feature a dual-driver setup comprising an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter, co-tuned with Dynaudio. They also support adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Oppo claims the Enco X4 offer up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge, extending to 53 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Oppo Pad Mini Specifications

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Pad Mini starts at CNY 3,699, or approximately Rs 51,000. It features an 8.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

Oppo has yet to confirm the Indian prices, launch dates and full specifications of the Enco X4 and Pad Mini. Their India variants may differ from the models available in China.

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