Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch: Date, Expected Price, Camera, Features And Colours

OPPO will launch its Find X10 series globally on October 21 at an event in Mallorca, Spain. The lineup will include the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, both of which have already debuted in China. The global launch is expected to reveal pricing and availability in international markets, with OPPO confirming features such as high-refresh-rate displays, large batteries and updated camera technology.

OPPO Find X10 Series: Launch Date And Colours

The global launch event will take place on October 21. OPPO has confirmed three colour options for the Find X10: Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey. The Find X10 Pro Max will be available in Titanium Grey and Luna White. Both phones feature a redesigned rear panel in which the glass flows into the camera module. OPPO calls this design Borderless Design. The company has yet to announce the global prices and exact availability dates.



OPPO Find X10 Series: Display And Processor

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Find X10 will feature a 6.59 inch AMOLED display, while the Find X10 Pro Max will have a larger 6.78 inch AMOLED screen. Both displays support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which can make scrolling and supported games look smoother. The standard model will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor, while the Pro Max will be powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. Both phones will run ColorOS 17 and offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage in supported configurations.



ALSO READ: Looking For Phone Under Rs 30,000? Check These 12 Models In Amazon And Flipkart Sale Deals​



Camera And Battery Features

Camera performance is a major focus of the new lineup. The Find X10 will have two 200 megapixel rear cameras and a 50 megapixel ultra wide camera. The Find X10 Pro Max will feature three 200 megapixel rear cameras, covering main, ultra wide and telephoto photography. Both phones will pack an 8,000mAh silicon carbon battery, with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. OPPO notes that selected markets may receive a smaller 7,150mAh battery instead.



OPPO has confirmed several headline features, but buyers will have to wait for the October 21 event for pricing and availability details. An India launch date and Indian prices have not yet been officially announced. Until then, the Find X10 series looks set to compete in the premium smartphone segment, particularly for users who prioritise camera features and battery capacity.



ALSO READ: GTA 6 Leaks: What Cyberleek's Latest Gameplay Clips And Map Details Reveal

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.