Looking For Phone Under Rs 30,000? Check These 12 Models In Amazon And Flipkart Sale Deals

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone this festive season, you do not necessarily need to spend more than Rs 30,000. Amazon and Flipkart are offering deals across brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, iQOO, OPPO and Realme. The final price may depend on the selected storage variant, bank discount, coupon or exchange offer.



OPPO K14 Plus 5G



The OPPO K14 Plus 5G is listed at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is positioned for buyers who want a large battery and a capable display for everyday use. Check the product page for its complete display, processor, camera and charging specifications before ordering.



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite



The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is listed at around Rs 28,989 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.72 inch Full HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and a 7,000mAh battery. Its 50 megapixel rear camera and 8 megapixel front camera cover everyday photography and video calls.



Motorola g37 Power



The Motorola g37 Power is listed at Rs 25,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.66 inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and a 7,000mAh battery. The phone also has a 50 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera. Its large battery may appeal to users who spend long hours away from a charger.



Motorola g Max



The Motorola g Max is listed at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes with a 6.72 inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery and has a 50 megapixel main rear camera and a 32 megapixel front camera.



Vivo T5x 5G



The Vivo T5x 5G is listed at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.76 inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and a 7,200mAh battery. The camera setup includes a 50 megapixel main sensor and a 32 megapixel front camera.



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Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G



The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is listed at around Rs 28,000 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.67 inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and packs a 5,500mAh battery.



iQOO Z11x 5G



The iQOO Z11x 5G is listed at Rs 28,800 on Flipkart for the 128GB storage variant. It is an option to compare if you want a phone for everyday multitasking and entertainment.



Realme P4R 5G



The Realme P4R 5G is listed at Rs 25,999 on Flipkart for the 128GB storage variant. Buyers should compare its display, processor, battery capacity and charging speed with other Realme models in the same price range. Check the RAM configuration as well, since the price may differ between variants.



Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G



The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart for the 128GB storage variant. It is an option for buyers comparing Samsung's phones in this price bracket.



OnePlus N6 5G



The OnePlus N6 5G is listed at Rs 27,749 on Flipkart for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The listing mentions a 6.8 inch display, an 8,000mAh battery and a 50 megapixel rear camera.



Vivo T5 Lite 5G



The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart for the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.74 inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 6,500mAh battery. The phone has a 50 megapixel main rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera.



Samsung Galaxy A36 5G



The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a 50 megapixel main camera alongside an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera.



A budget of Rs 30,000 gives buyers several options, but the right choice depends on how they plan to use their phones. Compare the battery, processor, display, cameras and software support of your shortlisted models before deciding. Check the exact storage variant and final sale price as well, since these can make a difference to the overall deal.



ALSO READ; OnePlus Phone Offers: Best Deals To Check During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale

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