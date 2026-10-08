GTA 6 Won't Stream Exclusively Or On PC, Xbox Says, As Cloud Gaming Caps Loom

Microsoft has secured streaming rights for Grand Theft Auto VI, allowing Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream the game at launch, according to reprots. Xbox has since clarified that the deal is not exclusive and will not extend to PC.

According to The Verge, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma told employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday that Microsoft was preparing to do something around GTA VI that "no other platform holder is doing". Sources told the publication that she was referring to the streaming deal. How long the agreement will last is not yet clear.

Xbox Pushes Back on Exclusivity

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The Verge initially reported that the deal was exclusive. Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball then responded on X, saying the excitement around the news had led to "some misreporting". "We are looking forward to launching GTA VI on XBOX November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC," Ball said.

The Verge subsequently corrected its report. According to the publication, Ball's statement suggests the deal covers streaming only to Xbox consoles. This could mean the web browsers and apps that usually provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming won't be able to stream GTA VI.

Bad News for PC Players

Rockstar Games has yet to announce a PC version of GTA VI. The Verge noted that a streaming deal would typically let Xbox promote its cloud service to PC players who would otherwise need an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 to play.

Cloud Gaming Limits Arrive Same Month

The deal comes around a month after Microsoft announced changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming. From November, the month GTA VI launches, streaming time will be capped at:

Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours

Game Pass Premium: 10 hours

Game Pass Essential: 5 hours

Microsoft is also introducing a pay-as-you-go option next month, so cloud gaming will no longer require a Game Pass subscription. The Verge said the timing suits GTA VI, as players without an Xbox, or those who mostly game on their phones, could stream it by purchasing bundles of hours.

Project Helix Update

At the same meeting, Sharma told staff that Project Helix, Microsoft's next-generation Xbox hardware, will be a "family of devices," with some developed alongside partners, The Verge reported. She first described Helix that way in an interview last month. Last year, Microsoft and AMD announced a multi-year partnership to build a range of devices, including the next Xbox console.

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