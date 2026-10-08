Oppo K14 Plus Goes On Sale: 8,000mAh Battery, 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dimensity 7360 Max - Price, Offers

Oppo K14 Plus is now available to buy in India, arriving at a time when smartphone buyers have plenty of options in the mid-range segment. The new K series phone comes in three configurations and two colour options, with Oppo focusing heavily on battery life and everyday performance. It also gets a few features that are usually seen on more expensive smartphones.



8,000mAh Battery And Camera



Battery life is one of the main areas where Oppo has focused on the K14 Plus. The phone packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. It also supports 10W reverse wired charging, which can be used to charge compatible accessories and other devices. For photography, the smartphone has a 50 megapixel primary rear camera with two axis optical image stabilisation. It is paired with a 2 megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, there is a 16 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera can also record video in 4K resolution.



Display And Performance



The Oppo K14 Plus features a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,272 pixels. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can go up to 144Hz when required. It also has a maximum touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.



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Design And Other Features



The Oppo K14 Plus uses an aerospace grade aluminum alloy frame and weighs 207 grams. It also carries an IP69K rating for protection against dust and water. An in display fingerprint sensor is included for biometric authentication. The phone comes in Solar Orange and Star White. It also gets dual stereo speakers, 5G connectivity and Oppo's software features based on ColorOS 16.



Oppo K14 Plus Price And Offers



The Oppo K14 Plus starts at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 32,999, while the top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 35,999.



The phone is available through Flipkart and the Oppo India online store in Solar Orange and Star White colour options. As part of the first day sale offer, buyers can get an instant Rs 4,000 bank discount with leading banks. This brings the effective prices of the three variants down to Rs 25,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. Oppo is also offering a six month no cost EMI option.



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