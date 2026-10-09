Motorola Signature 27 India Launch Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Snapdragon Chipset And Other Key Features

Motorola's next flagship smartphone, the Signature 27, is set to launch in India. Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head at Motorola, confirmed the development at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi on Friday. As with the original Motorola Signature, India will be among the first markets to receive the new phone as part of its global rollout. However, Motorola has yet to announce the launch date or price.

Performance And Cooling

The Motorola Signature 27 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, its latest flagship chipset. Built on TSMC's 2nm process, the chip can reach clock speeds of up to 5GHz. It is designed to deliver faster performance for demanding applications, gaming and AI tasks, along with improved camera processing.

To manage heat during intensive use, Motorola has equipped the phone with its ArcticMesh cooling system. The setup combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, copper mesh and a redesigned 3D vapour chamber. According to the company, the vapour chamber is 40% larger than that of the previous generation.

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Cameras And Audio

For photography, the Signature 27 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 primary camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. The high-resolution periscope lens is designed to capture distant subjects with greater detail.

The phone also marks Motorola's first smartphone to feature Audio by Bang & Olufsen (B&O). The partnership brings the audio company's sound tuning to Motorola's premium smartphone lineup.

Software And AI Features

Motorola has committed to providing seven years of OS upgrades for the Signature 27. The phone is expected to run Android 17 out of the box, although the company has yet to confirm its complete specifications.

The device also features enhanced Google Gemini integration. With Gemini Omni, users can create videos using text prompts, photos or existing footage. Google's Lyria tool can also be used to generate music and soundtracks, expanding the phone's AI-powered content creation capabilities.

Design And Colours

The Signature 27 features a slim aluminium frame with contoured edges. Its rear camera module combines ceramic and brushed aluminium, giving the phone a distinctive finish.

Motorola will offer the handset in two Pantone colour options: Coal Smoke and Capulet Green. The Coal Smoke variant features a woven texture designed to improve grip, while Capulet Green has a brushed, fabric-inspired finish.

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Expected Price

The iQOO 16, another flagship announced at IMC, is also worth watching, particularly for gaming enthusiasts. It features a 2K 165Hz AMOLED display and an 8,400mAh battery.

However, the prices of both phones remain unconfirmed. Rising memory and storage costs could push their prices towards Rs 1 lakh in India, according to the report's estimate. If that prediction holds, both devices could be positioned at the higher end of the premium smartphone market.

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