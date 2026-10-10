Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone, Samsung, Oppo And Poco Deals To Check Out

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 has officially started, with discounts on smartphones from several popular brands. The sale includes premium models for buyers looking to upgrade, as well as budget phones for everyday use. Additional savings may be available through eligible bank offers, exchange benefits and EMI options. However, prices and benefits can vary depending on the phone variant and payment method.



iPhone 17 And iPhone 15 Deals



The iPhone 17 is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 on Flipkart during the sale. The phone features Apple's A19 chip, a Super Retina XDR display and a dual camera system. Buyers looking for a more affordable option can also check the iPhone 15, which has been listed at an effective price of Rs 61,999, subject to applicable offers.



Samsung Galaxy S25 And S25 FE Offers



The Samsung Galaxy S25 is listed at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart, while the Galaxy S25 FE is available at Rs 46,999. Both phones offer Samsung's premium Android experience, with features suited to photography, multitasking and everyday use. Buyers should check the selected storage variant and any additional payment offers before ordering.



ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7 And More At Lower Prices



Motorola And OPPO Phones Under Rs 30,000



The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is available from Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. Buyers looking for a lower priced phone can also consider the Moto G37 Power, listed from Rs 16,999, or the OPPO K14 Plus 5G, starting at Rs 25,999. These options cover different budgets, making it easier to compare features without spending on a premium model.



POCO And Realme Deals



The POCO C85x 5G is listed at Rs 13,999 during the sale. Realme buyers can also check the P4X, starting at Rs 22,999, and the P4R 5G, starting at Rs 20,999. These models offer options for shoppers looking for a 5G smartphone at a lower price.



Before placing an order, compare the final checkout price rather than relying only on the advertised discount. Bank offers, exchange bonuses and EMI benefits may apply only to eligible buyers. Checking the exact variant and its specifications can help you choose a phone that fits your budget and daily needs.



ALSO READ: How AI Could Reshape Your Career: Ex-Meta, Salesforce Lead Identifies Three Types Of Workers

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.