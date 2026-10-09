Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7 And More At Lower Prices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is live, with discounts across phones, laptops, TVs and home products. The sticker price isn't the only way to save, either. Card offers, coupons and cashback can trim the cost further for eligible shoppers, and no-cost EMI makes it easier to pay over time.

Samsung has several phones in the sale, covering budget, mid-range, flagship and foldable models. Here's a rundown of the best Samsung offers.

Budget Picks: Galaxy M17e 5G and Galaxy M17 5G

Those looking for an affordable Samsung phone have two options. The Galaxy M17e 5G with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,998. Its MRP has not been listed. The Galaxy M17 5G, in the same 4GB + 128GB configuration, costs Rs 18,999 against an MRP of Rs 27,999, a saving of Rs 9,000. Buyers should check both listings for bank offers that could lower the price further.

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Mid-Range Options: Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy A56 5G

The Galaxy M47 5G, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, has dropped to Rs 26,999 from its MRP of Rs 46,999, a discount of Rs 20,000. Shoppers who qualify for card discounts, cashback or no-cost EMI could bring the cost down even more.

For a slightly bigger budget, the Galaxy A56 5G (8GB + 128GB) is selling for Rs 31,999. With an MRP of Rs 49,999, that's a saving of Rs 18,000. Eligible buyers can also split the cost into monthly instalments through no-cost EMI.

Flagship Deal: Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB + 256GB) is listed at Rs 94,999, down from an MRP of Rs 1,29,999. A Rs 10,000 coupon on the listing brings the effective price to Rs 84,999, which is Rs 45,000 below its MRP. Further savings may be possible through eligible cashback offers or no-cost EMI using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Foldable Deal: Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G

The biggest price cut is on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G (12GB + 256GB). The foldable carries an MRP of Rs 2,04,999 but is available for Rs 1,29,999. That's Rs 75,000 off the MRP, with bank discounts, cashback and no-cost EMI offering room for more. Eligible SBI credit card holders can choose EMI plans of up to 12 months.

Samsung Deals At A Glance

Here's a quick comparison of the MRPs and effective prices of all six phones:

Model MRP Effective Sale Price Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB + 128GB) Not available Rs. 16,998 Galaxy M17 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 18,999 Galaxy M47 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 46,999 Rs. 26,999 Galaxy A56 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 84,999 Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 2,04,999 Rs. 1,29,999

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's effective price includes the Rs 10,000 coupon. The extra offers depend on factors like the card used and buyer eligibility, so it's worth checking each listing before ordering.

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