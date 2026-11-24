Gold prices extended their recovery on Tuesday, supported by bargain buying following last week's sharp selloff that dragged the yellow metal to a 14-month low. Investors also awaited key US inflation data for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,645.29 an ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery declined 0.2% to $3,644.70. Spot silver prices also advanced 1.2% to $43.55 an ounce.

In the previous session, bullion prices had rallied 2.7%, partially recovering from last week's nearly 9% decline that pushed gold to its lowest level in more than a year.

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The recovery in precious metals came alongside a sharp rebound in global equity markets. Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer triggered a massive rally in technology stocks, propelling Wall Street to its best single-day performance since April 2025. The improved risk sentiment also helped gold recover after its recent decline, which had taken prices below the $4,000-an-ounce support level.

Earlier, a selloff in technology stocks had prompted investors to liquidate bullion holdings to cover losses elsewhere in their portfolios, adding to pressure from persistent inflation concerns and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

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New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently elevated inflation continued to warrant a tighter monetary policy stance. However, he emphasised that the pace of future interest rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data.

Elsewhere, gold prices received some support from strong Chinese demand. China's gold imports have surged to a record $209 billion so far this year, reflecting an unprecedented buying spree that is also helping contain the country's trade surplus with major trading partners, including the European Union.

Investors are now awaiting the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, scheduled for release on Wednesday. The data could provide fresh clues about the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the Fed's December policy meeting, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point hike stands at 4.9%.

Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset, potentially reducing its appeal among investors.

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