Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: iPhone 16, iPhone 17e Available At Discounted Prices

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is underway, and it could be a good time to pick up an iPhone. Discounts are live on everything from phones and laptops to home appliances, and buyers can stack extra savings through coupons, card offers, cashback and EMI plans.

Among the deals on offer are price cuts on the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 17e. Here's a closer look at what each deal offers.

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iPhone 16 Price and Offers

The iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage carries an MRP of Rs 89,900, but it is now selling for Rs 76,999 on Amazon. Prime members who apply a Rs 500 coupon can get it for an effective price of Rs 72,249.

There are further ways to cut the cost. Buyers using eligible SBI credit cards can get a bank discount of up to Rs 1,250. Shoppers can also earn up to Rs 3,849 in cashback, credited as Amazon Pay Balance. For those who prefer monthly payments, no-cost EMI is available on select credit cards, saving up to Rs 2,161.81 in interest.

iPhone 17e Price and Offers

Those leaning towards Apple's latest entry-level model can look at the iPhone 17e instead. Its 256GB variant has an MRP of Rs 79,900 and is listed at Rs 71,999 during the sale. Applying a Rs 1,000 coupon brings the price to Rs 70,999.

Like the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17e comes with a discount of up to Rs 1,250 on eligible SBI credit cards. Buyers can also get cashback of up to Rs 3,599 as Amazon Pay Balance. Those holding an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can opt for no-cost EMI and save up to Rs 1,876.99 in interest.

Check Eligibility Before Buying

The additional savings on both phones are not available to everyone. How much you actually save depends on the card you hold, the payment method you choose and whether you meet each offer's conditions. It's a good idea to go through the offer details on each product page before completing your purchase, so you know exactly which discounts apply to you.

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Should You Buy?

iPhones remain on the expensive side, and smartphone prices in general have been going up. That makes these sale prices worth considering. Whether you're buying your first iPhone or replacing a phone that's showing its age, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e deals could help keep your spending in check this festive season.

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