Best Phones Under Rs 50,000 On Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Check Top Deals

Amazon's Great Indian Festival has brought down the effective prices of several smartphones that would otherwise sit closer to the premium segment. This makes the under Rs 50,000 category particularly interesting for buyers who do not want to compromise too much on hardware. From gaming focused phones to models built around battery life and cameras, there are several options worth considering.

Here are five smartphones that stand out during the current Amazon sale.

OnePlus Nord 6

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The OnePlus Nord 6 is available at an effective price of Rs 42,999 on Amazon. The deal includes a Rs 2,000 credit card EMI benefit, while the regular price of the phone is Rs 46,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Amazon lists the offer as part of its Great Indian Festival deals. The phone comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It also packs a 9,000mAh battery and has a 50 megapixel main camera with OIS.

iQOO 15R

The iQOO 15R is available at an effective price of Rs 46,499 after a Rs 7,500 coupon on Amazon. The phone is aimed at buyers who want high performance, particularly for gaming and demanding applications. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also gets a 7,600mAh silicon anode battery with 100W charging. For photography, there is a 50 megapixel Sony main camera with OIS.

Oppo Reno 16C

The Oppo Reno 16C is available at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during the Amazon sale, compared with its MRP of Rs 74,999. The phone is aimed at buyers looking for a combination of display quality, cameras and battery capacity rather than just raw performance. It features a 6.57 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The phone also offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its camera setup includes a 50 megapixel primary camera, while the battery capacity is 7,000mAh.

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Vivo S2 5G

The Vivo S2 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 39,999 on Amazon. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version falls within the Rs 40,000 price bracket during the sale. The smartphone features a 6.83 inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. It comes with a 7,050mAh battery and supports 44W charging. The camera setup includes a 50 megapixel rear camera and a 32 megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is available at an effective price of Rs 45,999 during the Amazon sale. Its regular MRP is Rs 69,999, according to the current sale listing. The phone stands out mainly for its 10,000mAh silicon carbon battery and 100W charging support. It also gets a 6.83 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, while the rear camera setup includes a 50 megapixel main camera with OIS and an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera.

Each phone targets a slightly different type of buyer. The OnePlus Nord 6 and iQOO 15R make more sense for people who prioritise performance and gaming. The Vivo S2 5G and Oppo Reno 16C are better suited to buyers who want a more balanced experience, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max stands out for its huge battery and fast charging.

Amazon's festive sale has made the sub Rs 50,000 segment more competitive, but buyers should look beyond the discount displayed next to the product. Some of the prices mentioned above are effective prices that depend on coupons, bank benefits or other eligibility conditions.

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