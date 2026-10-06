Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Phone And Gadget Deals To Watch

Amazon and Flipkart are set to begin their much-awaited festive sales in October 2026, bringing discounts, instant savings and cashback offers for customers using select bank cards and payment methods.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will begin on October 8, while Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 will start on October 9. Eligible Flipkart Plus and Black members, along with certain Flipkart credit card holders, can access the sale from October 8.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Bank Offers

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During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the key banking partners, offering instant discounts of up to 10% on eligible purchases. The exact benefit will depend on the applicable product, transaction value, card type and discount limit.

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also offer a separate 10% instant discount on eligible transactions. In addition, Super.money by Flipkart is offering an additional 10% cashback, although this benefit is limited to the user's first eligible transaction.

Customers should check the offer terms before making a purchase, as minimum transaction values and maximum discount caps may apply.

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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers

Amazon's festive sale will offer benefits primarily to SBI cardholders. Eligible SBI debit and credit card users can receive a 10% instant discount on qualifying purchases. Eligible SBI credit card EMI transactions are also covered under the offer.

Amazon is also offering other cashback benefits through its payment services. Customers using Amazon Pay Later can receive 10% cashback on eligible purchases, subject to the applicable terms.

Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon purchases. The unlimited cashback benefit means there is no overall upper limit on cashback earnings, provided customers meet the card's eligibility and other applicable conditions.

10% Discount Does Not Mean Flat 10% Savings

Customers should note that an advertised “up to 10%” discount does not necessarily mean a flat 10% reduction on the entire purchase value. The final benefit can vary depending on the transaction amount, maximum discount cap, minimum purchase requirement, card eligibility and whether the payment is made through regular transactions or EMI.

Both platforms may also exclude certain card categories, products or transactions from promotional offers. Therefore, customers should check the applicable terms and the bank partnerships, cashback programmes and payment-based benefits, Amazon and Flipkart are expected to compete strongly for festive-season shoppers across the final discount displayed at checkout before completing their purchase.

With multiple bank partnerships, cashback programmes and payment-based benefits, Amazon and Flipkart are expected to compete strongly for festive-season shoppers across smartphones, electronics, appliances and other product categories.

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