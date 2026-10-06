Vivo V80 Launched: Price, Variants Features, Display, Camera, Battery And More

Vivo has launched the V80 in India, adding ZEISS-backed cameras, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery and new AI features to its V-Series lineup. The smartphone runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 and is the first V-Series model to come with the latest Android version out of the box.

Design and Display

The vivo V80 features a one-piece cold-carved glass design with a floating camera module and is available in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black colour options. The smartphone measures 157.52 × 74.33 × 7.69 mm and weighs 203 grams. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and features a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

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The handset sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The panel supports 1.07 billion colours and HDR10+, while ultra-narrow 1.25mm bezels, a 1-nit minimum brightness mode and a paper-like display mode are designed to enhance viewing comfort.

ZEISS-Powered Camera System

Camera performance is a key highlight of the V80, with ZEISS optics across its imaging system. The rear setup includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera using a Sony LYT-700V sensor, along with a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera featuring a Sony IMX882 sensor, OIS and 3x optical zoom. The telephoto camera supports up to 100x digital zoom, while a ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera completes the rear setup.

At the front, the smartphone gets a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera with autofocus, a 92-degree field of view and 0.8x–2x free zoom.

Cinematic Video and AI Features

The V80 supports 4K Cinematic Video with cinematic LUTs and visual effects, along with 4K recording at 60fps and OIS-supported video recording. Users can choose from Vibrant, Modern Movie and Pastel cinematic styles, alongside ZEISS 85mm and 100mm portrait modes.

The phone also offers more than 30 AI-powered creative tools, including AI Lighting, AI Diwali Portrait 2.0, Live Sticker Collage and Diwali Frame.

Performance and Battery

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor based on a 4nm architecture, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It supports up to 16GB of expandable RAM, while internal storage cannot be expanded.

The Vivo V80 comes with a 7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest battery capacity offered on a V-Series smartphone so far, according to the company. It supports 90W FlashCharge, with Vivo claiming the phone can reach 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes under specified testing conditions. The company also claims up to 14 hours of navigation and 39.5 hours of local video playback on a single charge.

Software and Connectivity

OriginOS 7 brings features such as Pet Pals, StickIt, Wiggle Theme and Snap Notes, while Security Shield provides additional protection. vivo promises up to six years of extended security updates.

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Connectivity options include 5G, dual nano-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C and an infrared blaster. The device also features an X-axis linear motor and supports digital Type-C wired earphones.

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