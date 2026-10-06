 BE 07 And Vision T: From Price And Design To Features, What We Know About Mahindra's Upcoming Electric SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to expand its electric SUV portfolio with two new models, the BE 07 and Vision T, which are expected to arrive in India during 2027-28.

The upcoming SUVs will target two distinct segments, with the BE 07 positioned as a spacious, technology-focused family SUV, while the Vision T will preview the brand's electric Thar-inspired lifestyle SUV with a strong focus on off-road capability, as per CarLelo.

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Mahindra BE 07

The Mahindra BE 07 is expected to launch in early 2027 as the company's fourth Born Electric SUV. It will be based on Mahindra's INGLO skateboard architecture and adopt a conventional upright SUV silhouette instead of the coupé-like design seen on the BE 06. With a reported 2,775 mm wheelbase, the BE 07 is expected to offer a spacious cabin.

BE 07 Expected Features and Interior

The electric SUV is likely to feature a technology-rich cabin, including a panoramic sunroof, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), frameless doors, flush-fitting door handles and dual-zone climate control. A triple-screen dashboard, comprising three 12.3-inch displays for the driver, infotainment system and front passenger, is also expected.

Battery, Range and Performance

Powertrain details are yet to be officially confirmed, but the BE 07 could be offered with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. A rear-mounted electric motor is expected, while higher variants could get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. The top-spec version could deliver around 500 km of real-world range, while the 79 kWh battery may support 175 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 percent charge in approximately 30 minutes.

Mahindra Vision T

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Vision T has entered road testing and is expected to serve as a preview of the upcoming electric Thar. Unlike the BE 07, the Vision T will focus heavily on rugged styling and off-road performance. It will be based on Mahindra's NU_IQ platform and is expected to feature high ground clearance and four-wheel drive.

Rugged Design and Features

The Vision T retains several rugged design elements, including squared wheel arches, chunky all-terrain tyres, exposed door hinges and bonnet latches. Inside, it is expected to feature a curved driver display, a large central touchscreen and physical controls for key functions, CarLelo reported.

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With the BE 07 and Vision T, Mahindra is looking to strengthen its position in India's rapidly growing electric SUV market while offering buyers two distinctly different EV propositions—one focused on family practicality and technology, and the other on lifestyle and off-road capability.

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