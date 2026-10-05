Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch: What We Know About Price, Colours And Other Features

The facelifted Skoda Slavia is officially launching in India on October 6, 2026, bringing refreshed styling, an 8-speed automatic gearbox option, and segment-first comfort features.

Skoda has updated the Slavia sedan with revised styling, additional technology and a new automatic gearbox, while retaining the MQB A0 IN platform and its core driving character. The facelift brings a series of incremental changes aimed at improving comfort, usability and everyday convenience.

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Refreshed Exterior

The Slavia retains its familiar silhouette but receives a revised butterfly grille, segmented chrome detailing, sharper LED headlamps with new daytime-running-light signatures and redesigned bumpers. New 16-inch alloy wheels further distinguish the updated sedan, Autocar India reported.

At the rear, revised LED tail-lamp elements and sequential turn indicators have been added, along with a new trim piece featuring prominent ‘SKODA' lettering. Two new exterior colours, Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige, are also available.

More Technology Inside

The basic dashboard layout remains familiar, but the facelift adds a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver display, both featuring updated graphics and functions. Depending on the variant, equipment includes powered and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting and cruise control.

Rear-seat legroom remains generous, while the 521-litre boot continues to be a major practicality advantage.

One of the key additions is a segment-first rear-seat massage function, accompanied by a 360-degree camera. The air-conditioning system has also been upgraded with a variable-geometry compressor to improve cooling performance.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and hill-hold assist. However, the Slavia continues to miss out on an electronic parking brake and ADAS features.

New Automatic Gearbox

The engine lineup remains centred on two turbo-petrol units. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI produces 115hp and 178Nm, while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI develops 150hp and 250Nm.

The major mechanical change is the introduction of an 8-speed torque-converter automatic for the 1.0 TSI, replacing the earlier six-speed automatic, which also continues with a manual gearbox.

The 1.5 TSI is now offered exclusively with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, with its previous manual option discontinued.

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Price and Verdict

The outgoing Slavia was priced from around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.20 lakh ex-showroom, with the facelift expected to cost slightly more, potentially ranging from about Rs 10.25 lakh to Rs 18.75 lakh.

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