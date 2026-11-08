Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Expected Soon With Massive Batteries, Dual Displays: Check Price, Likely Launch Date

Xiaomi is all set to expand its next-generation 18 smartphones series in global markets on November 17, 2026. The expected launch date of dual models the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max flagship has emerged following a teaser shared by Xu Fei, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Xiaomi Group, on social media platform X.

The teaser carried the message, "41 markets left the same clue. Check the local posting time—what date do you see?" alongside a video highlighting 11:17 AM, triggering speculation about a possible November 17 global announcement. However, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the launch date.

Expected Specifications

The upcoming smartphone series is expected to feature significant hardware upgrades, particularly in display technology, camera capabilities and performance.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro could feature a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 2.7-inch secondary rear screen, while the Pro Max may offer a larger 6.9-inch display and a 2.9-inch rear display.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, while the Pro Max could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

Both smartphones are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. A 50MP front camera is also expected.

The devices could run Android 17-based HyperOS 4.

Battery and Charging Details

This time the global variants will be introduced with a slightly smaller batteries than their Chinese counterparts. The Xiaomi 18 Pro could pack a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro Max may offer a 7,050mAh battery.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Expected Price in Europe

According to leaked retailer listings, the expected European prices are:

Xiaomi 18 Pro (12GB + 256GB): €1,399 (Rs 1,31,456.55)

Xiaomi 18 Pro (12GB + 512GB): €1,599

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max (12GB + 512GB): €1,799

These prices remain unofficial and await confirmation from Xiaomi, reported my Mobile India.

India Launch and Availability

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to arrive in India, but its exact launch date and pricing have not been announced. The company's plans regarding the India availability of the Pro Max also remain uncertain.

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With its anticipated camera upgrades, flagship processors and secondary displays, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to attract considerable attention in the premium smartphone segment.

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