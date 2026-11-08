Delhi Vs Mumbai AQI On Nov 8: How The Pre-Diwali Air Quality Stands In The Top Two Metros

Delhi and Mumbai saw fairly poor air quality conditions on November 8, with the national capital continuing to battle heavy pollution and a thick layer of haze on Diwali. Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379 in the 'very poor' category at 11 am, while several parts of the city recorded readings above 400. Mumbai, meanwhile, continued to experience hot and humid weather, with its air quality remaining comparatively better.

Air Quality In Delhi

Delhi's air quality index hit 458 by afternoon, concerns over the impact of firecrackers on the city's already polluted air remains a key concern. The thick haze across several parts of Delhi has once again brought the national capital's air pollution problem into focus. The reading placed the city in the 'very poor' category, with pollution levels worsening compared with the previous day.

The pollution levels varied across the capital, with 22 of the 59 monitoring stations recording 'severe' air quality, while 35 reported 'very poor' levels, according to the live air quality dashboard.

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Jahangirpuri was the worst-affected area, with an AQI of 450, followed by Rohini at 442, Bawana at 441, R K Puram at 440 and Punjabi Bagh at 439.

Air Quality in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded comparatively better air quality, although hot and humid conditions persisted across the city. According to Mid-Day, the city's overall AQI stood at 129, placing it in the ‘moderate' category.

Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures were 25.6 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 22.4 degrees Celsius in Santacruz. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast mainly clear skies across Mumbai and its suburbs. No rainfall was recorded at the Colaba and Santacruz observatories.

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The contrasting figures underline the significant difference in environmental conditions between the two metropolitan cities. While Delhi struggled to breath at severe pockets of pollution and an AQI of 383, Mumbai maintained relatively better air quality at 129 despite uncomfortable weather conditions.

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