Happy Diwali 2026: 100+ Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Status To Share With Family And Friends

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India and is observed today, on November 8 this year. The five-day festivities began with Dhanteras on November 6, an occasion to accumulate wealth and prosperity, and conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 11, which celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters.

Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The festival brings families and friends together through prayers, traditional rituals, festive feasts and celebrations. On the main day of Diwali, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and seek their blessings for happiness, wealth and prosperity.

Here are 100+ Happy Diwali 2026 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and status updates that you can share with your family and friends.

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Happy Diwali Wishes

1. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali! May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

2. May the festival of lights brighten your life with endless joy and success. Happy Diwali!

3. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with wealth, health and happiness. Shubh Deepawali!

4. May this Diwali bring new beginnings, fresh hopes and countless reasons to smile.

5. Wishing you a sparkling Diwali filled with love, laughter and beautiful memories.

6. May the light of diyas guide you towards success and happiness. Happy Diwali 2026!

7. May your home shine with happiness and your heart glow with positivity. Shubh Deepawali!

8. May this festival bring prosperity to your home and peace to your heart.

9. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on this beautiful festival of lights.

10. May every diya you light bring a new ray of hope into your life. Happy Diwali!

11. May your celebrations be as colourful as rangoli and as bright as a thousand diyas.

12. Wishing you a Diwali full of sweet moments, wonderful surprises and endless blessings.

13. May the divine light of Diwali remove all worries and fill your life with happiness.

14. May this festive season bring success in everything you do. Happy Diwali!

15. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead filled with good health, love and laughter.

16. May your dreams shine brighter and your troubles fade away this Diwali.

17. Let the lights of Diwali illuminate your path towards a brighter future.

18. May you always find reasons to celebrate and moments to cherish. Happy Diwali!

19. Wishing you a festival filled with delicious sweets, happy gatherings and unforgettable memories.

20. May this Diwali mark the beginning of a wonderful and prosperous year.

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Diwali WhatsApp Messages For Family And Friends

21. Happy Diwali to my favourite people! May our bond grow stronger with every passing year.

22. Sending lots of love, hugs and good wishes your way. Have a wonderful Diwali!

23. May your home be filled with laughter, your heart with love and your life with happiness.

24. No celebration is complete without family and friends. Wishing you all a beautiful Diwali!

25. May we continue making wonderful memories together. Happy Diwali!

26. Here's wishing you a festival filled with love, laughter and endless celebrations.

27. May this Diwali bring us closer and fill our lives with beautiful moments.

28. Sending you warm hugs and the sweetest wishes this festival of lights.

29. May your celebrations be grand and your happiness everlasting. Happy Diwali!

30. Distance may keep us apart, but festive wishes always bring us closer. Shubh Deepawali!

31. Wishing my family and friends a Diwali filled with togetherness, blessings and joy.

32. May the festive lights bring happiness into every corner of your home.

33. Here's to good food, family time, laughter and a sparkling Diwali!

34. May our lives always be as bright as the lights of this beautiful festival.

35. Sending you positivity, good vibes and lots of festive cheer. Happy Diwali!

Short Diwali Greetings

36. Happy Diwali! May your life always shine bright.

37. Shubh Deepawali! Wishing you endless happiness.

38. Let the lights of Diwali brighten your world.

39. May happiness and prosperity find their way to you.

40. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Diwali!

41. Shine bright and celebrate with love. Happy Diwali!

42. May your days be bright and your nights sparkle.

43. Sending you love, light and festive cheer.

44. May your home glow with happiness. Shubh Deepawali!

45. Celebrate the light, spread the love. Happy Diwali!

46. Wishing you peace, prosperity and positivity.

47. May this Diwali bring countless blessings your way.

48. Light up your life with happiness and hope.

49. Have a bright, beautiful and blessed Diwali!

50. May every moment of your Diwali sparkle with joy.

Traditional Diwali Wishes

51. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with wealth and prosperity. Shubh Deepawali!

52. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and bless you with wisdom and success.

53. May the divine light of Diwali bring peace and happiness to your family.

54. On this auspicious occasion, may you receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

55. May your home always be filled with divine blessings and positive energy.

56. Wishing you a blessed Diwali filled with devotion, happiness and prosperity.

57. May the blessings of the Almighty illuminate your life with hope and goodness.

58. May this Diwali bring new opportunities and divine grace into your life.

59. May your prayers be answered and your dreams come true. Shubh Deepawali!

60. May the festival of lights fill your heart with faith and your home with abundance.

Diwali Quotes

61. "Light a lamp of love, spread the light of peace and celebrate the joy of togetherness."

62. "Where there is light, there is hope. May your Diwali be filled with both."

63. "Let your inner light shine brighter than a thousand diyas."

64. "Diwali reminds us that even the smallest light can drive away the darkest night."

65. "May you always choose kindness, spread happiness and walk towards the light."

66. "A little light can make a big difference. Keep shining!"

67. "The beauty of Diwali lies not just in the lights but in the love we share."

68. "Let go of the darkness of yesterday and welcome the brightness of tomorrow."

69. "Happiness is lighting a diya and sharing a smile."

70. "May the light of goodness always win over the darkness of negativity."

71. "Celebrate every little victory and cherish every beautiful moment."

72. "Diwali is a reminder that hope always finds a way to shine."

73. "Spread light wherever you go and happiness wherever you stay."

74. "May your heart be brighter than the brightest festive lights."

75. "The best gift of Diwali is love, togetherness and the joy of giving."

Diwali Wishes For WhatsApp status

76. Lights, sweets and endless celebrations. Happy Diwali!

77. Sparkle more, worry less. It's Diwali!

78. Let the festive vibes begin. Shubh Deepawali!

79. A little sparkle, a lot of happiness. Happy Diwali 2026!

80. Lighting up lives, one diya at a time.

81. Diwali mode: On. Happiness mode: Always!

82. Keep calm and let the diyas shine.

83. Good vibes, bright lights and festive nights.

84. May your life sparkle brighter than the fireworks.

85. All things bright, beautiful and festive!

86. Happiness looks better when shared. Happy Diwali!

87. Let the lights shine and the celebrations begin.

88. More smiles, more sweets and more reasons to celebrate.

89. A festival of lights and a season of love.

90. Making memories under a thousand sparkling lights.

Diwali Wishes For Social Media Captions

91. May your sweets never run out and your relatives never ask difficult questions. Happy Diwali!

92. Wishing you a Diwali full of lights, laughter and zero electricity bills!

93. May your wallet be as full as your plate this Diwali.

94. Eat sweets, click pictures and repeat. Happy Diwali!

95. May your Diwali be brighter than your phone screen and sweeter than your favourite mithai.

96. Forget the calories. It's Diwali! Enjoy every bite.

97. May your house be full of guests and your kitchen full of sweets.

98. Wishing you unlimited happiness and unlimited festive treats!

99. This Diwali, may your only worries be choosing which sweet to eat first.

100. May your celebrations be loud, your sweets be unlimited and your happiness never-ending!

101. Let your light shine and your happiness spread. Happy Diwali!

102. Collecting memories, sharing smiles and celebrating the festival of lights.

103. A little sparkle goes a long way. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali!

104. May this Diwali be filled with beautiful moments and brighter beginnings.

105. Lighting up the night and celebrating the joy of life.

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