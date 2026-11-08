Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Nazriya Nazim Starrer Registers 5.7% Growth, Mints This Amount

Scene is gaining momentum at the box office, with Suriya's film earning Rs 20.25 crore net across 5,687 shows in India on Day 2. This marks a 5.7% increase over its opening-day earnings of Rs 19.15 crore.

The film's two-day India collection has reached Rs 39.40 crore net and Rs 45.75 crore gross, according to Sacnilk.



Overseas, Scene collected Rs 18 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 35.75 crore. The film's worldwide gross earnings have now reached Rs 81.50 crore.

Show-Wise Earnings

In terms of show-wise earnings, evening screenings brought in the highest gross at Rs 5.94 crore, followed by night shows at Rs 5.49 crore and afternoon shows at Rs 4.82 crore, according to TrackTollywood.

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Morning shows earned Rs 3.08 crore, while late-night and early-morning screenings collected Rs 1.47 crore and Rs 50.14 lakh, respectively.

Occupancy And Audience Count

Scene recorded an overall occupancy of 62.5% on Day 2. An estimated 14.98 lakh tickets were sold on the day, taking its total footfalls across India to approximately 29.30 lakh.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Scene's Day 2 earnings, collecting Rs 16.50 crore net across 4,324 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 3.75 crore net from 1,363 shows.

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Region-Wise Earnings

According to TrackTollywood, Scene earned Rs 3.65 crore in Chennai on Day 2, followed by Rs 2.05 crore in Hyderabad and Rs 1.85 crore in Bengaluru. Coimbatore and Kochi contributed Rs 87.51 lakh and Rs 81.14 lakh, respectively.

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise gross collection on Day 2, contributing Rs 11.75 crore. Kerala added Rs 4.75 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 4.35 crore. Karnataka brought in Rs 2.25 crore, and the remaining Indian markets added Rs 40 lakh.

The total India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 23.50 crore.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, with Suriya in the lead role. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. It was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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