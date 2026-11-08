Gold Jewellery vs Gold ETF vs Gold Fund: Which Is Better For Your Money?

Most Indian households buy gold by visiting jewellery stores, selecting designs, and purchasing items. However, if one's primary objective is to make an investment in gold, then maybe jewellery is not the best option.

The three types of investment options that one has today are gold jewellery, Gold ETFs, and Gold Mutual Funds. All three are related to gold prices but may differ from each other in terms of various aspects. Let's understand with an example. Suppose Rahul plans to invest ₹1 lakh. What should he choose?

Gold Jewellery: When You Want To Wear Your Investment

Gold jewellery offers something that ETFs and mutual funds do not provide: the satisfaction of holding the gold physically. But there are additional costs associated with it.

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Making charges and 3% GST are added to the bill for the jewellery. Making charges are generally non-refundable when the jewellery is sold.

For Rahul, if he spends ₹1 lakh on gold jewellery with 12% making charges, then the net value of gold received by him would be around ₹86,685.

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Gold ETF: For investors who prefer digital ownership

The Gold ETF helps you to invest in gold without keeping jewelry or coins with yourself. These ETFs are traded on the stock exchange and follow domestic gold price movements.

Rahul can buy ETF units through his demat and trading account. No cost of making jewelry is involved, nor does he need to worry about storage.

Gold Mutual Fund: A simpler route for regular investing

Gold Mutual Fund is typically a Fund of Funds that invests in Gold ETFs. The main benefit of this fund is its convenience.

Rahul does not need a demat account; he can invest via a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). There might be one more fee associated with the mutual fund in addition to the ETF.

There is no single answer for this. Jewellery would be ideal for him if he requires gold for marriages, festivals, or personal use. A gold ETF would be a good choice for him if he has a demat account and wants a cost-effective investment option. For someone who likes to make small monthly investments without a demat account, a Gold Mutual Fund would be ideal.

Don't buy jewellery expecting investment-like returns, and don't choose an ETF just because it sounds cheaper. First decide whether you want to wear gold or grow your money through gold.

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