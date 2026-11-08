Stranger Things Prequel Other Worlds Set For 2028, Will Explore Henry Creel's Dark Past

Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things franchise with a new prequel series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which is set to arrive in 2028.

The series was announced on November 6, also known as Stranger Things Day, with the makers writing on social media: “Before Hawkins, there was Marion. Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. New series only on Netflix, 2028.” The date marks the day Will Byers went missing in the story in 1983.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will be the fourth title in the franchise, following the original series, the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from '85 and the stage production Stranger Things: First Shadow.

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What Is Other Worlds About?

Set in 1955 in Marion, Nevada, the prequel will explore events from before Henry Creel was exposed to the otherworldly substance that gave him his powers.

The series has been co-created by Matt and Ross Duffer and writer Kate Trefry. Trefry will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes and serve as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling and Pavlina Hatoupis. Production will take place in New Mexico.

Duffer Brothers On The New Series

Matt and Ross Duffer said in a press note cited by Variety, “We've been dreaming of ‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure' for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating. We're so grateful to our incredible team of collaborators: our showrunner Kate Trefry, who has been in the trenches with us since Season 2 and wrote ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,' and our director, Joe Wright, a brilliant artist whose work we've long admired. We can't wait for you to see what they're cooking up. It's Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we're not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime, watch the skies, nerds!”

In the same statement, Kate Trefry said, “The Duffer Brothers gave me my first paying job in Hollywood, and it has been a joy and a fever dream ever since. Now, it is my insane honor and privilege to be bringing this new chapter of ‘Stranger Things' to life alongside them and our incredible director Joe Wright. With the support of Netflix and 21Laps, we have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to ‘Other Worlds.'”

Shawn Levy On Other Worlds

Shawn Levy of 21 Laps added, “All of us at 21Laps are thrilled and privileged to be continuing the storytelling legacy of ‘Stranger Things.' With ‘Other Worlds,' the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry craft a new ensemble and adventure that is imbued with the DNA of our flagship series while exploring a new era, setting and all-new characters, themes and mythology, the seeds of which may have been planted in Hawkins, but now venture into other worlds of spectacle, action and emotion.”

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