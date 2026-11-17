Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has questioned Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to continue with veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat after the franchise traded Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.



Harshal's move to Gujarat Titans has been officially confirmed by the IPL. The two-time Purple Cap winner will join GT for Rs 4 crore after SRH acquired him for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.



Reacting to the development, Srikkanth expressed surprise that SRH had not released Unadkat, questioning his place in the team's bowling combination.

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"I am surprised they've not let their other shed bowler in Jaydev Unadkat, go. With his fake bowling, he has played for so long. I don't know how he'll even feature in their 11. But they'll call him an old workhorse and keep him. 8. I don't know if Harshal Patel will even break into the GT 11. But they are just keeping him in the shed so they can use him if someone gets injured," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

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Harshal's two-season stint with SRH produced contrasting results. The right-arm pacer picked up 16 wickets in 13 matches during IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 9.80.

However, his opportunities were limited in the 2026 edition, where he featured in just five matches and failed to take a wicket.



SRH, meanwhile, found promising performers in uncapped pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who impressed with their performances during the 2026 season.



Unadkat, on the other hand, featured in just four matches in IPL 2026, picking up four wickets. Despite his limited opportunities, the veteran pacer has remained part of the franchise's plans, something that has surprised Srikkanth.

Kris Srikkanth On T Natarajan's Return To SRH



Srikkanth also shared his views on SRH bringing back left-arm pacer T Natarajan through a trade with Delhi Capitals (DC), with leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moving to the Delhi-based franchise.



Natarajan has returned to SRH at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. Srikkanth questioned the pacer's availability outside the IPL and suggested that there was little difference between Natarajan and Unadkat in terms of their usefulness to the team.

"There is not much difference between Natarajan and Unadkat. Natarajan only plays IPL to IPL. But he's getting away with it. It's not a good sign for general cricketers when so many are fit only for the IPL and then say they are working on their fitness at all other times," he added.

Mohammed Shami To Join Rajasthan Royals?



Meanwhile, another major trade development could involve veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is reportedly set to move from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2027.



According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the proposed deal involves England all-rounder Sam Curran moving from Rajasthan to Lucknow, while Shami could join the Royals. Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth is also reportedly part of the discussions and could move to Rajasthan.



If the deal goes through, Shami could form a formidable pace combination with England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was Rajasthan Royals' leading strike bowler last season.



The 36-year-old recently retired from Test cricket and could bring considerable experience to Rajasthan's bowling attack. He picked up 12 wickets in 13 matches during IPL 2026 at an economy rate of 9.00 for LSG.

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Lucknow endured a difficult campaign in 2026, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Shami's departure could therefore mark another significant change in the franchise's bowling department ahead of the next season.



However, the proposed Shami-Curran trade is yet to be officially confirmed by both the franchises.

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